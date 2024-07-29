BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 27,548 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,548 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

