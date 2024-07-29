BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 738 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF opened at $101.19 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.