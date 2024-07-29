BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 81,876 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $8.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $200.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67). On average, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Outlook Therapeutics Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

