BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $31,000 Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Separately, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aeva Technologies Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of AEVA opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aeva Technologies
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.