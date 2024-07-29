BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $31,000 Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEVA opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

