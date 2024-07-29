Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BEI.UN opened at C$79.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEI.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.93.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Dividend History for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN)

