BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.8 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

BCVVF stock opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.62. BOC Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.68.

BOC Aviation Company Profile

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

