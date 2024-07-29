Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2027 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.09.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $129.83 on Monday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $134.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average of $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.