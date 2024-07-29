BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.48.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BP

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BP by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BP by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.