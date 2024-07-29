Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.900 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 11.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

