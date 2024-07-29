Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.90 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $50.45 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.