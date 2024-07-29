British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,759.17

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,759.17 ($35.69) and last traded at GBX 2,755.48 ($35.64), with a volume of 14102671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,729 ($35.29).

A number of brokerages have commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.68) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.73) to GBX 3,450 ($44.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,466.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,397.99.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 433 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,076 ($26.85) per share, with a total value of £8,989.08 ($11,625.81). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 451 shares of company stock valued at $942,318. 10.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

