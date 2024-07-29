Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDACORP, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IDA)

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDACORP in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDACORP’s FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IDA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDA

IDACORP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.