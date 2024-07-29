Brunswick Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

NYSE BC opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

