Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Brunswick worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $5,777,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Brunswick stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.