Brunswick’s (BC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BC. B. Riley reduced their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.31.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 67.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 88.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,568 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 47.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

