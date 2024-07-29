Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE HOM.U opened at C$12.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$13.51. The stock has a market cap of C$409.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Graham David Senst purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,240.00. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

