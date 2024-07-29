C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.47 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

