Cabot (CBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY24 guidance at $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $97.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $103.49. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Several analysts have commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cabot

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.