Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Johnson Rice lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 27.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Cactus by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

