Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $16.72 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,691,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107,730 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 65,291 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 509,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 494,075 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1,667.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 496,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 468,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

