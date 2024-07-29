Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $16.72 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
