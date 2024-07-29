Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$62.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$76.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.10.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCO

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.