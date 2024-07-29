Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $70.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Celestica Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CLS opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. Celestica has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

