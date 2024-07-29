CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 13,334 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.13% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $29,582,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 68,370 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $10,074,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 431.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 955,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $18.02 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

