CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 2,621 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.11% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

