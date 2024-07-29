CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 88,800 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BVN opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

