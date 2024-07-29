CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 13,798 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Western Union by 14.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.