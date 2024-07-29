CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 16,842 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.22% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

