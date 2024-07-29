CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 27,568 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $57,787,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $9,656,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 126,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.