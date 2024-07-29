CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 6,411 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $80.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.53. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

