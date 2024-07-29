CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

