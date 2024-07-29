CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Universal Display worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,374,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $101,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $228.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.73. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.