CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.13% of Archrock worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Archrock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROC opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 79.52%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

