CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of Post worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,598,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Post by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 199,592 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

