CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.11% of Enpro worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enpro alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enpro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Enpro during the first quarter valued at $689,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $171.51 on Monday. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,224.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.08%.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.