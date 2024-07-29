CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 1,288 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after buying an additional 73,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,207,000 after acquiring an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $68,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $110.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

