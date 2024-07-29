CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 138,982 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 740.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,982 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Capital One Financial started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of MGY opened at $26.60 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

