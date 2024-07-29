CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 4,173 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

