CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.14% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $11,198,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $3,603,256. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

