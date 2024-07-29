CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $153.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.35. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.64 and a 12-month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

