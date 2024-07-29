CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 300,697 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,506,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $52.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

