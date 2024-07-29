CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $129.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

