CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.11% of M/I Homes worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $776,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in M/I Homes by 689.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

MHO opened at $165.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $167.87.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

