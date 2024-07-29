CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.05% of Murphy Oil worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

MUR opened at $40.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

