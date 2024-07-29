CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.78% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

IGOV opened at $39.68 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $41.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

