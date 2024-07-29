CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 10,649 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.12% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $123.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

