CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 286 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $333.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $341.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.10 and a 200-day moving average of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

