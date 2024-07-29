CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 50 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of RH worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.79.

NYSE RH opened at $280.97 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.25 and its 200 day moving average is $266.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

