CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 569 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of Hexcel worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.3 %

HXL opened at $63.66 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

