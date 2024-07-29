CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 5,956 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,421,000 after buying an additional 3,225,957 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 201.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,766 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,608,000 after purchasing an additional 316,009 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,124,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.