CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 9,138 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Polaris by 141.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $82.71 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

